Greenland's Right to Self-Determination: U.S. Interest and Danish Response

Denmark's foreign minister highlighted a significant acknowledgment from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Greenland's right to self-determination. Trump's interest in acquiring Greenland contrasts with the territory's push for independence from Denmark. The Danish government maintains that Greenland's future is theirs to decide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant statement, Denmark's foreign minister addressed U.S. President Donald Trump's acknowledgement of Greenland's right to self-determination. Speaking at a press conference in Helsinki, the minister emphasized the importance of Trump's remarks.

President Trump, in his address to Congress, described Greenland as a prosperous and safe autonomous territory of Denmark. Despite Trump's interest in integrating Greenland into the United States, public opinion polls show resistance among Greenlanders, with many favoring eventual independence from Denmark.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen highlighted a shared interest with the United States regarding Arctic security, while urging any cooperation to reflect Greenland's current status as part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

