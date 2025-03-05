Greenland's Right to Self-Determination: U.S. Interest and Danish Response

In a significant statement, Denmark's foreign minister addressed U.S. President Donald Trump's acknowledgement of Greenland's right to self-determination. Speaking at a press conference in Helsinki, the minister emphasized the importance of Trump's remarks.

President Trump, in his address to Congress, described Greenland as a prosperous and safe autonomous territory of Denmark. Despite Trump's interest in integrating Greenland into the United States, public opinion polls show resistance among Greenlanders, with many favoring eventual independence from Denmark.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen highlighted a shared interest with the United States regarding Arctic security, while urging any cooperation to reflect Greenland's current status as part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

