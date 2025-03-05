Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Pushes State Interests in Delhi Meetings

On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding unresolved state matters.

Joined by his party's MPs, including Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, the talks heavily focused on advancing several key projects, as per official sources.

Further meetings are set with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to continue addressing the state's pressing needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)