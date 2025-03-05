Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Pushes State Interests in Delhi Meetings
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss pending state issues. Accompanied by party MPs, Naidu also plans to meet with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Road, Transport, and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to further push various projects.
On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding unresolved state matters.
Joined by his party's MPs, including Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, the talks heavily focused on advancing several key projects, as per official sources.
Further meetings are set with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to continue addressing the state's pressing needs.
