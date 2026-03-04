U.S. Military and Mining Companies: A Strategic Partnership in Critical Minerals

The U.S. military has turned to mining companies in a bid to secure critical mineral supplies necessary for technologies like semiconductors and weapons, as confirmed by documents reviewed by Reuters. This move coincided with the U.S. and Israel's recent military operations in Iran, providing insight into Washington's heightened focus on resource acquisition.

The Pentagon's appeal was directed to the Defense Industrial Base Consortium, requesting proposals for mining, processing, or recycling 13 specified minerals. These proposals, due March 20, could see development funds between $100 million and $500 million awarded, highlighting the strategic economic investments set aside by the defense department.

Among the minerals are germanium, graphite, and yttrium, which face Chinese export restrictions, significantly impacting industries like aerospace. The initiative underscores the strategic depth of securing materials critical to both defense and technology sectors amid growing international trade challenges.

