Left Menu

Shiv Sena Calls Munde's Resignation An 'Eyewash'

The Shiv Sena (UBT) criticized NCP leader Dhananjay Munde's resignation as a minister, labeling it a mere 'eyewash' and claiming he will be reinstated once the controversy over the Beed sarpanch murder subsides. The publication 'Saamana' dismissed Munde's actions as a drama and not genuine moral action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 17:14 IST
Shiv Sena Calls Munde's Resignation An 'Eyewash'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has labeled the resignation of NCP's Dhananjay Munde from the Maharashtra cabinet as an 'eyewash,' suggesting it was a strategic move rather than an ethical decision.

The editorial in 'Saamana,' a Shiv Sena (UBT) publication, criticized Munde for resigning under pressure rather than being removed for his association with Walmik Karad, accused in the sarpanch murder case.

Further controversy surrounds Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, as the resignation is believed to be a facade, and future re-entry into the cabinet has already been arranged for Munde.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025