Shiv Sena Calls Munde's Resignation An 'Eyewash'

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has labeled the resignation of NCP's Dhananjay Munde from the Maharashtra cabinet as an 'eyewash,' suggesting it was a strategic move rather than an ethical decision.

The editorial in 'Saamana,' a Shiv Sena (UBT) publication, criticized Munde for resigning under pressure rather than being removed for his association with Walmik Karad, accused in the sarpanch murder case.

Further controversy surrounds Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, as the resignation is believed to be a facade, and future re-entry into the cabinet has already been arranged for Munde.

(With inputs from agencies.)