Shiv Sena Calls Munde's Resignation An 'Eyewash'
The Shiv Sena (UBT) criticized NCP leader Dhananjay Munde's resignation as a minister, labeling it a mere 'eyewash' and claiming he will be reinstated once the controversy over the Beed sarpanch murder subsides. The publication 'Saamana' dismissed Munde's actions as a drama and not genuine moral action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 17:14 IST
- Country:
- India
The Shiv Sena (UBT) has labeled the resignation of NCP's Dhananjay Munde from the Maharashtra cabinet as an 'eyewash,' suggesting it was a strategic move rather than an ethical decision.
The editorial in 'Saamana,' a Shiv Sena (UBT) publication, criticized Munde for resigning under pressure rather than being removed for his association with Walmik Karad, accused in the sarpanch murder case.
Further controversy surrounds Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, as the resignation is believed to be a facade, and future re-entry into the cabinet has already been arranged for Munde.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NCP MP Sule Demands Justice in Deshmukh Murder Case
Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Unraveling the Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case
Delhi Police Nab Husband in Chilling Gokalpuri Murder Case
Legal Tangle in High-Profile CEO Murder Case: Search and Seizure Issues Emerge
Mystery Deepens: Hospital Employee's Disappearance Linked to Murder Case