Trump Considers Ukraine Aid Resumption
President Trump may restore aid to Ukraine if peace talks are initiated and confidence-building measures are implemented, as stated by White House national security adviser Mike Waltz. The administration aims to maintain peace in the region and is open to negotiations with Ukraine.
President Donald Trump is contemplating the restoration of aid to Ukraine, contingent on the arrangement of peace talks and the implementation of confidence-building measures, according to White House national security adviser Mike Waltz.
In an interview with Fox News, Waltz emphasized the importance of successful negotiations and confidence-building measures as prerequisites for the president to consider lifting the aid pause.
The administration's approach reflects a strategic aim to foster stability in the region and underscores a willingness to engage in dialogue with Ukraine.
