Trump Considers Ukraine Aid Resumption

President Donald Trump is contemplating the restoration of aid to Ukraine, contingent on the arrangement of peace talks and the implementation of confidence-building measures, according to White House national security adviser Mike Waltz.

In an interview with Fox News, Waltz emphasized the importance of successful negotiations and confidence-building measures as prerequisites for the president to consider lifting the aid pause.

The administration's approach reflects a strategic aim to foster stability in the region and underscores a willingness to engage in dialogue with Ukraine.

