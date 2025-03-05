Left Menu

Political Storm: Suspension of MLA Abu Azmi Sparks Controversy

Maharashtra SP MLA Abu Azmi's suspension over remarks on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb has ignited political tensions. Criticized for hurting public sentiments, his apology was deemed insufficient. A committee was formed to address the suspension's legality, while CM Yogi urged Azmi’s removal from the Samajwadi Party amid ideological disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:19 IST
BJP MLA Ram Kadam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The suspension of Maharashtra SP MLA Abu Azmi over comments regarding Mughal emperor Aurangzeb has stirred significant political unrest. BJP MLA Ram Kadam criticized Azmi, claiming his words deeply offended public sentiment and that an apology was inadequate, leading to his suspension for the Assembly session's remainder.

Political tensions escalated with allegations of ideological partiality following the decision. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the Samajwadi Party, advocating for Azmi's expulsion from the party and suggesting his relocation to Uttar Pradesh for 'treatment,' indicating strong opposition to Azmi's remarks.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar confirmed Azmi's suspension, citing the nature of his statements, which were perceived as discrediting Aurangzeb's historical depiction. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil reported that Azmi's statement insulted the House's integrity, sparking further debate and halting Assembly proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

