Left Menu

Controversy Erupts: MLA Azmi Faces Jail Over Aurangzeb Remarks

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi was suspended from the Maharashtra assembly over comments praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured the legislative council that Azmi will be jailed for his remarks. The controversy has sparked a heated debate over national icons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:23 IST
Controversy Erupts: MLA Azmi Faces Jail Over Aurangzeb Remarks
Abu Asim Azmi
  • Country:
  • India

Abu Asim Azmi, a Samajwadi Party MLA, was suspended from the Maharashtra assembly for praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Despite retracting his remarks, he faces potential jail time as assured by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Azmi's comments, viewed as an insult to revered Maratha figures Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, led to uproar in both houses of the state legislature. Action against controversial comments was demanded across the board.

Meanwhile, criticism mounts over seemingly selective responses to offensive remarks by others. The ongoing debate highlights the sensitive nature of discussions surrounding national icons and historical narratives in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025