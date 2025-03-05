Controversy Erupts: MLA Azmi Faces Jail Over Aurangzeb Remarks

Abu Asim Azmi, a Samajwadi Party MLA, was suspended from the Maharashtra assembly for praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Despite retracting his remarks, he faces potential jail time as assured by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Azmi's comments, viewed as an insult to revered Maratha figures Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, led to uproar in both houses of the state legislature. Action against controversial comments was demanded across the board.

Meanwhile, criticism mounts over seemingly selective responses to offensive remarks by others. The ongoing debate highlights the sensitive nature of discussions surrounding national icons and historical narratives in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)