Left Menu

Trump Administration Considers Tariff Relief for Key Sectors

The Trump administration is set to announce potential relief from U.S. tariffs for sectors like automobiles, while maintaining a 25% tariff with plans to renegotiate with Canada and Mexico. The decision rests with President Trump, who will decide on exemptions, looking into compliance with the USMCA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:32 IST
Trump Administration Considers Tariff Relief for Key Sectors

In a significant development, the Trump administration is preparing to reveal potential relief measures for certain sectors from the U.S. tariffs imposed on Canada and Mexico. This comes as President Trump evaluates the situation, particularly for industries like automobiles, while keeping a 25% tariff order in place with an intent to renegotiate trade agreements with the neighboring nations next year.

The announcement was hinted at by Howard Lutnick in a Bloomberg TV interview, where he stated that President Trump would be responsible for the final decision. Lutnick clarified that while some categories might benefit from relief, a blanket exemption is not anticipated. The focus remains on recategorizing tariffs, potentially sparing the auto industry and other sectors.

Furthermore, Lutnick confirmed the administration's commitment to review compliance with the USMCA and make decisions accordingly. New reciprocal tariffs are expected to be introduced by April 2; however, their implementation might unfold over weeks or even months. Details of these plans were yet undisclosed, with no public events scheduled following Trump's address to Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025