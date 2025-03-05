Trump Administration Considers Tariff Relief for Key Sectors

In a significant development, the Trump administration is preparing to reveal potential relief measures for certain sectors from the U.S. tariffs imposed on Canada and Mexico. This comes as President Trump evaluates the situation, particularly for industries like automobiles, while keeping a 25% tariff order in place with an intent to renegotiate trade agreements with the neighboring nations next year.

The announcement was hinted at by Howard Lutnick in a Bloomberg TV interview, where he stated that President Trump would be responsible for the final decision. Lutnick clarified that while some categories might benefit from relief, a blanket exemption is not anticipated. The focus remains on recategorizing tariffs, potentially sparing the auto industry and other sectors.

Furthermore, Lutnick confirmed the administration's commitment to review compliance with the USMCA and make decisions accordingly. New reciprocal tariffs are expected to be introduced by April 2; however, their implementation might unfold over weeks or even months. Details of these plans were yet undisclosed, with no public events scheduled following Trump's address to Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)