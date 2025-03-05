Left Menu

Supreme Court Blocks Trump Administration's Foreign Aid Withholding

The U.S. Supreme Court halted the Trump administration's attempt to withhold funds from foreign aid organizations for previously completed work. The decision, a 5-4 split, mandates the release of nearly $2 billion in aid funding. The case reflects tensions as Trump's 'America First' policy continues to impact global humanitarian efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:28 IST
Supreme Court Blocks Trump Administration's Foreign Aid Withholding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday delivered a significant setback to the Trump administration's efforts to withhold payments to foreign aid organizations. In a narrow 5-4 decision, the court upheld a Washington, D.C. judge's order to release funds to global aid contractors for services previously provided under U.S. Agency for International Development and State Department programs.

Chief Justice John Roberts, joined by conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett and the court's three liberal members, formed the majority against the administration's request. Disputes arose as the decision also highlighted divisions on the court, with Justices Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, and Kavanaugh dissenting. The administration had sought to delay nearly $2 billion in payments, citing concerns about compliance timelines.

The decree poses challenges for Trump's 'America First' agenda, which includes withdrawing from international aid commitments. Aid groups argue that withholding funds jeopardizes life-saving efforts worldwide, with potential detrimental impacts on U.S. foreign interests. The court ordered further clarification on governmental obligations regarding the temporary restraining order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

