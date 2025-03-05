The 2022 Ukrainian decree, prohibiting negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has ignited discussions on the prospects for peace talks aimed at ending the ongoing war. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted its implications during a briefing on Wednesday, questioning who could potentially engage in the peace process.

Despite President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressing readiness to negotiate peace, the legal restraint on official talks with Moscow remains. The decree, signed following Russia's illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories, underscores Kyiv's defensive stance, further complicated by suspended U.S. military aid aimed at pressuring diplomatic resolutions.

As international leaders including Macron and Starmer navigate diplomatic channels, Ukraine's military continues its resistance against Russian advances. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions are echoed by recent Russian legal actions against foreign fighters supporting Ukraine, further complicating the regional and international dialogue on ending the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)