Naidu sees 'opportunity' in US trade tensions; backs PM to navigate crisis

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday expressed confidence in the countrys leadership, asserting that the government would transform the challenges posed by the United States tariff impositions into strategic advantages.There will always be some problems.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 22:51 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday expressed confidence in the country's leadership, asserting that the government would transform the challenges posed by the United States' tariff impositions into strategic advantages.

''There will always be some problems. The issue now is how to make use of all the problems to our advantage. I am confident that our prime minister is very capable. He will take advantage and convert the crisis into opportunity,'' Naidu told reporters here.

The chief minister's remarks came in the wake of the US' decision to impose tariffs on major trading partners, signalling a diplomatic and economic challenge for India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

