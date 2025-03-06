Left Menu

New Zealand sacks ambassador to UK after he questions Trump's grasp of history

New Zealand's foreign minister Winston Peters said on Thursday he had sacked the country's ambassador to the United Kingdom, after he made comments seen as critical of United States President Donald Trump. Phil Goff made the comments at a forum in London on Tuesday that appeared to question Trump's grasp of history, contrasting the president's attempts to thaw relations with Russia with the actions of Britain's wartime leader Winston Churchill, who fought against Nazi Germany.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2025 06:42 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 06:42 IST
New Zealand sacks ambassador to UK after he questions Trump's grasp of history

New Zealand's foreign minister Winston Peters said on Thursday he had sacked the country's ambassador to the United Kingdom, after he made comments seen as critical of United States President Donald Trump.

Phil Goff made the comments at a forum in London on Tuesday that appeared to question Trump's grasp of history, contrasting the president's attempts to thaw relations with Russia with the actions of Britain's wartime leader Winston Churchill, who fought against Nazi Germany. "President Trump has restored the bust of Churchill to the Oval Office. But do you think he really understands history?" Goff asked during a panel with Finland's foreign minister Elina Valtonen.

Peters said in a statement on Thursday Goff's comments were "deeply disappointing". "They do not represent the views of the NZ Government and make his position as High Commissioner to London untenable," he said.

Goff did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment via his X account outside U.K. business hours. Bede Corry, New Zealand's top government bureaucrat in the foreign ministry, was working with Goff on a transition to a new ambassador, he added.

Goff, a former foreign minister and lawmaker in the centre-left Labour Party, was appointed as ambassador to the UK in 2023. Peters leads the populist NZ First party in the current right-leaning coalition governing New Zealand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025