Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Republican House Speaker Johnson aims for vote on government funding bill Tuesday

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 19:43 IST
UPDATE 1-Republican House Speaker Johnson aims for vote on government funding bill Tuesday

Republican U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson aims to hold a vote on Tuesday on a bill to fund the government past March 14, a move needed to avert a partial shutdown of agencies, he told reporters on Thursday.

The bill, a continuing resolution that would continue to fund the government at current levels, could be unveiled as soon as Friday, said Johnson, who leads a narrow 218-214 majority. The measure would need to clear the House and the Senate, where Republicans hold a 53-47 majority, to be sent to President Donald Trump to sign into law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025