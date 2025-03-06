UPDATE 1-Republican House Speaker Johnson aims for vote on government funding bill Tuesday

Republican U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson aims to hold a vote on Tuesday on a bill to fund the government past March 14, a move needed to avert a partial shutdown of agencies, he told reporters on Thursday.

The bill, a continuing resolution that would continue to fund the government at current levels, could be unveiled as soon as Friday, said Johnson, who leads a narrow 218-214 majority. The measure would need to clear the House and the Senate, where Republicans hold a 53-47 majority, to be sent to President Donald Trump to sign into law.

