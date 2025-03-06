Left Menu

Trudeau expects trade war between Canada, US for 'foreseeable future'

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 06-03-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 20:54 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday he expects Canada and the US to be in a trade war for the foreseeable future after having what he called a colourful but constructive call with US President Donald Trump this week.

Trudeau said the two sides discussed tariffs, and that they are "actively engaged in ongoing conversations in trying to make sure these tariffs don't overly harm" certain sectors and workers.

He also reiterated that " we will not be backing down from our response tariffs until such a time as the unjustified American tariffs are Canadian goods are lifted."

