OpenAI is facing renewed scrutiny following revelations that it banned the ChatGPT account of Jesse Van Rootselaar months before she carried out a mass shooting in Canada. The attack, which left eight dead, has raised questions about missed opportunities in preventing one of the country's worst crimes.

Critics argue that interactions with AI platforms and social media could have forewarned the tragedy. Canadian officials, including Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon, are pressing OpenAI for clarity on their safety protocols, urging the company to adopt measures that strike a balance between user privacy and public safety.

The incident has ignited a debate concerning the responsibilities of tech firms in monitoring harmful behavior online. Experts caution against turning AI companies into a surveillance wing of law enforcement, advocating for solutions that respect privacy while ensuring timely intervention to avert potential threats.

