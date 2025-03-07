Adityanath lauds Janaushadi initiative for ensuring healthcare security for common people

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hailed the 'Janaushadhi' initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as one further strengthening the resolve of 'Swasth Bharat, Samarth Bharat'.

He took to social media platforms to hail the affordable healthcare initiative for generic drugs on the 'Janaushadhi Diwas', celebrated on March 7.

''Heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the transformative initiative 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas,' which aims to provide affordable, high-quality, and accessible medicines to the public!'' the CM said.

''Under the leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the establishment of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana is further strengthening the resolve of 'Swasth Bharat, Samarth Bharat' (Healthy India, Capable India),'' Adityanath said.

''These centres provide life-saving and other essential medicines at prices lower than market rates, ensuring healthcare security for the common people while also empowering them economically,'' he said on X.

Every year, March 7 is celebrated as 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas' to raise awareness about the scheme and promote the use of generic medicines. Week-long events are organized across the country from March 1 to 7 to support this initiative.

