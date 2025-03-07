Karnataka minister Dinesh Gundu Rao slams BJP for protesting against state govt, says allegations "baseless"

Karnataka minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday slammed BJP after BJP and JD(S) staged protest against state government amid presentation of Budget in Karnataka assembly. State Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao told ANI, "BJP's allegations are baseless. We do what we say..."

BJP leaders gathered at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in front of Vidhana Soudha and staged a protest ahead of the Karnataka Budget 2025 presentation. The protest was part of a broader opposition to the state government's policies. The JD(S) also joined the BJP in criticizing the government's budgetary decisions. Congress MLA Sharath Bachegowda also hit out at the BJP and accused them of creating "unnecessary" distractions and disturbances.

Hitting out further, Bachegowda said that BJP is jealous of all the pro-people programmes by the state government and have nothing to talk about in this budget. "BJP is jealous of all the pro-people programmes by the state government... They have nothing to talk about in this budget so they are creating unnecessary distraction and disturbance... Congress' ideology will be followed and implemented..." Bachegowda told ANI.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar strongly criticized the BJP ahead of the state's Budget presentation in the assembly. Shivakumar asked the BJP, which is in power in the Central government, about the announcements made for Karnataka, stating, "BJP should answer what they have given to Karnataka. They don't have the guts, voice, strength, and moral right to save Karnataka. In the central budget, nothing was given to Karnataka."

Shivakumar further stated that the Congress government of Karnataka will protect people and they have fulfilled all the promises. The Deputy CM said, "Let them do whatever they want. It is the will of the people and we are there to protect the people of Karnataka. It is not like their budget and their tenure. Whatever promises we made have been fulfilled."

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented the state budget in the Legislative Assembly. While presenting the Budget claimed that the state government has maintained fiscal deficit of the state for the financial year 2025-26. The total expenditure estimated for the financial year 2025-26 is Rs.4,09,549 crores which includes revenue expenditure of Rs. 3,11,739 crores, capital botem expenditure of Rs. 71,336 crores and loan repayment of Rs. 26,474 crores.

According to the Karnataka government's Budget, for the financial year 2025-26, revenue deficit is estimated to be Rs. 19,262 crores, which is 0.63 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). Fiscal Deficit is estimated to be Rs. 90,428 crores, which is 2.95 per cent of GSDP. Total liabilities at the end of 2025-26 is estimated to be Rs. 7,64,655 crores, which is 24.91 per cent of GSDP. "By keeping fiscal deficit and total outstanding liabilities within the limits mandated under Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act, we have maintained fiscal discipline in the financial year 2025-26," said the Chief Minister.

The Karnataka government in this Budget has given priority to basic infrastructure in Bengaluru city and announced measures to battle traffic congestion in the city. In this budget, the yearly grant of Rs. 3,000 crores which was being provided to Bengaluru city, has been enhanced to Rs. 7,000 crores in the current year. The state Budget 2025-26 has also given specific focus to minorities. To provide formal education along with religious education in madrasas, computers, smart boards and other necessary basic facilities will be provided to the students to prepare them for writing SSLC examination through NIOS. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)