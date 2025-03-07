Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-03-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 12:37 IST
Ex-MLA dismissed from AIADMK for support to BJP's 3-language campaign
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday removed former legislator, K S Vijayakumar, from the party's primary membership and all other posts he held for violation of party discipline.

The action against Vijayakumar comes close on the heels of him reportedly favouring the 3-language policy and affixing his signature in support of a BJP campaign in this regard.

In a party release, Palaniswami said Vijayakumar, belonging to Tiruvallur North District, acted against the party's ideology and priniciples and violated party discipline and hence he is removed from the party and cadres shall not have any contact with him.

Vijayakumar held the party posts of secretary of the district Puratchi Thalaivi Peravai and secretary of Ellapuram north union.

