Left Menu

Diplomatic Dance: India and China's Strategic Path Forward

Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted the improved bilateral ties between India and China, following the resolution of the military standoff in eastern Ladakh. He emphasized the importance of cooperation over competition and stressed the need for peaceful border relations. The commitment aims to enhance both nations' global influence and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-03-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 15:59 IST
Diplomatic Dance: India and China's Strategic Path Forward
  • Country:
  • China

Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the importance of a cooperative relationship between India and China during his annual press conference. Reflecting on the recent improvements in bilateral ties following the resolution of the Eastern Ladakh military standoff, Yi marked cooperative behavior as the 'only right choice' for both nations.

After a historic meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two countries have progressed significantly by strengthening exchanges and cooperation at various levels, he noted. Yi highlighted the necessity for both nations to keep border differences from dominating the broader scope of their relationship.

With upcoming anniversaries marking key milestones in China-India diplomatic relations, Wang Yi expressed optimism for the future. He articulated a vision of strengthened collaboration poised to challenge hegemonic power politics, advocating for a more democratic international arena led by the Global South.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025