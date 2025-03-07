Diplomatic Dance: India and China's Strategic Path Forward

Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the importance of a cooperative relationship between India and China during his annual press conference. Reflecting on the recent improvements in bilateral ties following the resolution of the Eastern Ladakh military standoff, Yi marked cooperative behavior as the 'only right choice' for both nations.

After a historic meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two countries have progressed significantly by strengthening exchanges and cooperation at various levels, he noted. Yi highlighted the necessity for both nations to keep border differences from dominating the broader scope of their relationship.

With upcoming anniversaries marking key milestones in China-India diplomatic relations, Wang Yi expressed optimism for the future. He articulated a vision of strengthened collaboration poised to challenge hegemonic power politics, advocating for a more democratic international arena led by the Global South.

