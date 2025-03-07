Left Menu

Karnataka Budget Criticized as 'Appeasement Over Development'

Opposition parties in Karnataka have criticized the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government for its budget, accusing it of prioritizing appeasement over real development. They claim that while rural areas suffer from a lack of infrastructure and job opportunities, the budget focuses on appeasement policies for political gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:44 IST
Karnataka Budget Criticized as 'Appeasement Over Development'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Karnataka, opposition parties have criticized the Congress government's recent budget, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Describing it as a 'Congress Blueprint for appeasement, not progress,' BJP state president B Y Vijayendra expressed disappointment over the state's financial priorities. He noted that while Rs 500 crore was allocated for Moulana Azad Schools, rural infrastructure remains underfunded.

Vijayendra further claimed that there's little investment in job creation and skill development, accusations echoed by Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka. Ashoka called the budget 'visionless and haphazard,' claiming it betrays the electorate's expectations by sidelining essential economic growth measures in favor of vote-centric schemes.

Senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy also accused the Congress of minority appeasement and neglecting rural and urban developmental needs. They argued that the budget has failed to address issues like farmer suicides, income growth, and infrastructure in Kalyan Karnataka and Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025