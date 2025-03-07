Karnataka Budget Criticized as 'Appeasement Over Development'

In Karnataka, opposition parties have criticized the Congress government's recent budget, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Describing it as a 'Congress Blueprint for appeasement, not progress,' BJP state president B Y Vijayendra expressed disappointment over the state's financial priorities. He noted that while Rs 500 crore was allocated for Moulana Azad Schools, rural infrastructure remains underfunded.

Vijayendra further claimed that there's little investment in job creation and skill development, accusations echoed by Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka. Ashoka called the budget 'visionless and haphazard,' claiming it betrays the electorate's expectations by sidelining essential economic growth measures in favor of vote-centric schemes.

Senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy also accused the Congress of minority appeasement and neglecting rural and urban developmental needs. They argued that the budget has failed to address issues like farmer suicides, income growth, and infrastructure in Kalyan Karnataka and Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)