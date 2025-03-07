Left Menu

India Demands UK Action on Pro-Khalistan Protesters Breaching Security

India has urged the UK to address the security breach involving pro-Khalistan protesters during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit. The incident at Chatham House highlighted the freedom afforded to such elements. India's view on UK Foreign Office sincerity will depend on actions taken against those involved.

New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:45 IST
India has called on the UK to take decisive action against pro-Khalistan elements responsible for breaching security during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent engagement in London.

The minister encountered a group of protesters shouting anti-India slogans, with attempts made to break barricades outside Chatham House on Wednesday evening.

India's Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep concerns about the incident, suggesting it reflected a broader issue of leniency towards separatist and extremist forces, and pressed for a tangible response from UK authorities.

