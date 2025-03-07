India Demands UK Action on Pro-Khalistan Protesters Breaching Security
India has urged the UK to address the security breach involving pro-Khalistan protesters during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit. The incident at Chatham House highlighted the freedom afforded to such elements. India's view on UK Foreign Office sincerity will depend on actions taken against those involved.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:45 IST
- Country:
- India
India has called on the UK to take decisive action against pro-Khalistan elements responsible for breaching security during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent engagement in London.
The minister encountered a group of protesters shouting anti-India slogans, with attempts made to break barricades outside Chatham House on Wednesday evening.
India's Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep concerns about the incident, suggesting it reflected a broader issue of leniency towards separatist and extremist forces, and pressed for a tangible response from UK authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EAM S Jaishankar, Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discuss bilateral ties on sidelines of G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Johannesburg: MEA.
Management of peace, tranquillity along border, Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, SCO also discussed by S Jaishankar, Wang Yi in Johannesburg: MEA.
Security Breach Shakes ICC Champions Trophy
PCB Addresses Security Breach at ICC Champions Trophy Match
Security Breach Shakes Rawalpindi Stadium During ICC Champions Trophy Clash