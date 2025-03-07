India Demands UK Action on Pro-Khalistan Protesters Breaching Security

India has called on the UK to take decisive action against pro-Khalistan elements responsible for breaching security during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent engagement in London.

The minister encountered a group of protesters shouting anti-India slogans, with attempts made to break barricades outside Chatham House on Wednesday evening.

India's Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep concerns about the incident, suggesting it reflected a broader issue of leniency towards separatist and extremist forces, and pressed for a tangible response from UK authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)