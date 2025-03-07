Left Menu

Canada and Philippines Solidify Defense Pact Amid South China Sea Tensions

Canada and the Philippines have concluded talks for a defense pact to conduct joint drills and enhance military cooperation against China's assertive actions in the South China Sea. The agreement aims to improve interoperability and security alliances, supporting broader defense strategies to counter regional threats posed by China's activities.

  • Country:
  • Philippines

Canada and the Philippines, unified in their stance against China's assertive conduct in the South China Sea, have finalized discussions on a pivotal defense agreement. This pact enables joint military exercises and strengthens defense ties, as announced by the Philippine Department of National Defense on Friday.

With Canada joining forces, several Western countries have been ramping up their military presence in the Indo-Pacific, reinforcing the rule of law and economic interests. This aligns with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's initiative to expand defense networks amid China's aggressive territorial claims.

The agreement will facilitate larger joint military exercises, potentially in the South China Sea, bolstering both nations' security measures. While an official signing date remains unconfirmed, Philippine officials anticipate finalization in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

