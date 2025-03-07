Poland Boosts Defense: Nationwide Training for Every Man

In a bid to strengthen national security, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk unveiled plans for extensive military training targeting every adult male in the country. This move comes as Europe grapples with changing security dynamics.

Addressing the Sejm, Tusk emphasized the need for a reserve force capable of countering potential threats, particularly considering Poland's strategic position on NATO's eastern front and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Fears have intensified following shifting US policies under President Trump, including reduced military aid to Ukraine and a perceived alignment with Russia. Poland, with its historical ties to Russian control, seeks to prepare for any renewed imperial pursuits by Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)