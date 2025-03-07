Left Menu

Poland Boosts Defense: Nationwide Training for Every Man

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced plans to initiate large-scale military training for adult males, aiming to bolster defense capabilities and form a reserve force in response to escalating threats in Europe. The initiative reflects concerns over Russia's potential ambitions following the Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:11 IST
Poland Boosts Defense: Nationwide Training for Every Man
military training
  • Country:
  • Poland

In a bid to strengthen national security, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk unveiled plans for extensive military training targeting every adult male in the country. This move comes as Europe grapples with changing security dynamics.

Addressing the Sejm, Tusk emphasized the need for a reserve force capable of countering potential threats, particularly considering Poland's strategic position on NATO's eastern front and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Fears have intensified following shifting US policies under President Trump, including reduced military aid to Ukraine and a perceived alignment with Russia. Poland, with its historical ties to Russian control, seeks to prepare for any renewed imperial pursuits by Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025