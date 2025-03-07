Poland Boosts Defense: Nationwide Training for Every Man
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced plans to initiate large-scale military training for adult males, aiming to bolster defense capabilities and form a reserve force in response to escalating threats in Europe. The initiative reflects concerns over Russia's potential ambitions following the Ukraine conflict.
In a bid to strengthen national security, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk unveiled plans for extensive military training targeting every adult male in the country. This move comes as Europe grapples with changing security dynamics.
Addressing the Sejm, Tusk emphasized the need for a reserve force capable of countering potential threats, particularly considering Poland's strategic position on NATO's eastern front and the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Fears have intensified following shifting US policies under President Trump, including reduced military aid to Ukraine and a perceived alignment with Russia. Poland, with its historical ties to Russian control, seeks to prepare for any renewed imperial pursuits by Moscow.
