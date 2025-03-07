Akhilesh Yadav Blasts UP Government for Shielding Criminals

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president, launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, accusing it of offering protection to criminals and thugs. According to Yadav, these individuals have been allowed to loot the public with impunity, as criminal activities are being glamorized by the government.

Yadav questioned why success stories of criminals were being shared at the Maha Kumbh instead of real government achievements. He alleged a deal worth thousands of crores with a fraudulent individual, and queried the financial benefits the government derived from the Maha Kumbh without revealing GST receipts.

In response to this criticism, the UP government cited an example of significant profit made by a boatman's family during the Maha Kumbh. Despite this, Yadav remained adamant that the government's actions showed a troubling pattern of glorifying criminal behavior.

