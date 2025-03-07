Revanth Reddy Challenges Modi's State Bias, Pitches Hyderabad for Olympics

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of favoring Gujarat over equitable national development by encouraging investors to prioritize the state. He argued that Gujarat lacks a robust welfare model.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2025, Reddy used a cricket analogy to contrast development strategies, branding Gujarat's as the "Test" model, versus Telangana's dynamic "Twenty20" approach. He further emphasized Hyderabad's superiority in infrastructure and its pharmaceutical sector achievements.

Reddy announced plans for a 20,000-acre development in Hyderabad and made a compelling case for hosting the Olympics there, citing the city's excellent sports infrastructure and international ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)