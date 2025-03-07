Left Menu

Revanth Reddy Challenges Modi's State Bias, Pitches Hyderabad for Olympics

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for focusing investor attention on Gujarat, citing a lack of welfare model. Reddy highlighted Hyderabad's infrastructure achievements and proposed it as a global competitor. He also pitched the city to host the Olympics, supported by its strong sports facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:38 IST
Revanth Reddy Challenges Modi's State Bias, Pitches Hyderabad for Olympics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of favoring Gujarat over equitable national development by encouraging investors to prioritize the state. He argued that Gujarat lacks a robust welfare model.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2025, Reddy used a cricket analogy to contrast development strategies, branding Gujarat's as the "Test" model, versus Telangana's dynamic "Twenty20" approach. He further emphasized Hyderabad's superiority in infrastructure and its pharmaceutical sector achievements.

Reddy announced plans for a 20,000-acre development in Hyderabad and made a compelling case for hosting the Olympics there, citing the city's excellent sports infrastructure and international ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025