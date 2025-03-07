Modi's Swipe and the Success of MUDRA: A Vision for India's Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took aim at the Congress party, citing its failure to secure seats in recent Delhi assembly elections, while emphasizing the strides made by his government through the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana.

The scheme, aimed at providing affordable credit to small enterprises, has disbursed Rs 32 lakh crore in loans so far. Modi pointed out the irony of Congress's inability to count the scheme's financial impact due to their zero-seat status.

He also discussed the benefits of the income tax exemption for incomes up to Rs 12 lakh, proposed in the Union budget for 2025-26, and celebrated the launch of the Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign as a model for other regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)