Modi's Swipe and the Success of MUDRA: A Vision for India's Future
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress for its consistent zero-seat tally while highlighting the success of the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana. Modi emphasized the benefits of the Union budget's tax exemption and underlined his government's efforts in improving nutrition and public distribution systems.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took aim at the Congress party, citing its failure to secure seats in recent Delhi assembly elections, while emphasizing the strides made by his government through the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana.
The scheme, aimed at providing affordable credit to small enterprises, has disbursed Rs 32 lakh crore in loans so far. Modi pointed out the irony of Congress's inability to count the scheme's financial impact due to their zero-seat status.
He also discussed the benefits of the income tax exemption for incomes up to Rs 12 lakh, proposed in the Union budget for 2025-26, and celebrated the launch of the Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign as a model for other regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union Budget's Vision for a Healthy Economy
Union Budget 2025-26: A Bold Blueprint for India's Financial Future
Union Budget: Steering India Towards Self-Reliance
Union Budget 2025-26: Revolutionizing India's Financial Landscape
Income tax exemption up to Rs 12 lakh will benefit salaried class, small businesspersons and workers, says PM Modi.