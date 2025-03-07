Left Menu

Modi's Swipe and the Success of MUDRA: A Vision for India's Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress for its consistent zero-seat tally while highlighting the success of the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana. Modi emphasized the benefits of the Union budget's tax exemption and underlined his government's efforts in improving nutrition and public distribution systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:46 IST
Modi's Swipe and the Success of MUDRA: A Vision for India's Future
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took aim at the Congress party, citing its failure to secure seats in recent Delhi assembly elections, while emphasizing the strides made by his government through the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana.

The scheme, aimed at providing affordable credit to small enterprises, has disbursed Rs 32 lakh crore in loans so far. Modi pointed out the irony of Congress's inability to count the scheme's financial impact due to their zero-seat status.

He also discussed the benefits of the income tax exemption for incomes up to Rs 12 lakh, proposed in the Union budget for 2025-26, and celebrated the launch of the Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign as a model for other regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025