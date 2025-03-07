Trump's Bold Letter to Iran: A Gamble for Diplomacy

US President Donald Trump has taken a significant diplomatic step by sending a letter to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, seeking to establish a new nuclear agreement. The move aims to replace a previous deal that Trump himself retracted during his first term.

The response from Iranian state media to Trump's acknowledgment was immediate, as portions of a Fox Business News interview revealed his intentions. However, confirmation from Khamenei's office remains absent, leaving uncertainties about the leader's response. Former President Barack Obama's previous secret correspondence with Khamenei remains a point of contrast in how such negotiations are approached.

The initiative comes amid heightened tensions, with the U.S. and Israel strongly opposed to Iran acquiring nuclear weapon capabilities. Despite Trump's firm stance against allowing Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon, his administration is pushing for peaceful negotiations. Iran's nuclear program continues to accelerate, as confirmed by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog's recent findings.

