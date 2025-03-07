Left Menu

Trump Considers Sanctions to End Ukraine War

Donald Trump announced potential sanctions on Russia, aiming for a peace agreement in Ukraine. Criticized for pushing Ukraine towards negotiations, he urged both nations to resolve the conflict quickly. His comments come amid accusations of downplaying Russia's role in the war sparked three years ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 20:39 IST
In a bid to expedite a resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump has stated his intention to impose sanctions and tariffs on Russia.

Announced through a post on Truth Social, Trump emphasized that these measures might remain until a comprehensive peace agreement with a ceasefire is achieved. This declaration arises as Trump confronts criticism over perceptions that he is coercively urging Ukraine into negotiations while seemingly minimizing Russia's responsibility for the war.

Urging both Russia and Ukraine towards diplomacy, Trump said, "Get to the table right now, before it is too late."

(With inputs from agencies.)

