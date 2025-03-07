Trump Considers Sanctions to End Ukraine War

In a bid to expedite a resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump has stated his intention to impose sanctions and tariffs on Russia.

Announced through a post on Truth Social, Trump emphasized that these measures might remain until a comprehensive peace agreement with a ceasefire is achieved. This declaration arises as Trump confronts criticism over perceptions that he is coercively urging Ukraine into negotiations while seemingly minimizing Russia's responsibility for the war.

Urging both Russia and Ukraine towards diplomacy, Trump said, "Get to the table right now, before it is too late."

(With inputs from agencies.)