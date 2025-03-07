Poland's Strategic Shift: Elevating Defence Against Eastern Threats

In a significant strategic move, Poland's President Andrzej Duda has proposed a constitutional amendment to ensure that the nation allocates at least 4% of its GDP to defence. This decision comes as Warsaw braces for potential threats from the east, particularly from Moscow.

The backdrop to this proposal is Russia's invasion of Ukraine three years ago, which has galvanized Poland into action. As a result, the nation is leading NATO in terms of GDP percentage spent on defence, even surpassing the United States. Poland's current spending is at 4.1%, with plans to increase it to 4.7% this year, according to NATO's estimates.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk, speaking in parliament, underscored the necessity of raising defence spending further. He outlined plans for a national system to train all adult males, with the potential for voluntary female participation, inspired by the Swiss model. Tusk also mentioned the possibility of withdrawing from conventions that prohibit landmines and cluster munitions, aligning with a consensus across the political spectrum in Poland for enhanced defence capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)