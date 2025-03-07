Left Menu

TSA Collective Bargaining Under Scrutiny

The Trump administration has ended collective bargaining rights for TSA officers, affecting 50,000 workers, leading to strong opposition from the American Federation of Government Employees. The decision is viewed as retaliation against federal employees challenging the administration's actions. TSA and AFGE reached a new labor deal in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:18 IST
The Trump administration announced the termination of collective bargaining for approximately 50,000 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers on Friday. These officers are vital to staffing checkpoints at U.S. airports and transportation hubs.

American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) President Everett Kelley termed the decision "clear retaliation," noting the union's ongoing challenges against the administration's alleged unlawful actions targeting federal workers. In response, the Homeland Security Department cited the removal of bureaucratic obstacles as the rationale.

Despite the upheaval, TSA officers secured a new seven-year labor agreement with the AFGE in May 2024, introducing improvements such as enhanced shift trade options and added leave benefits. Representative Bennie Thompson criticized the administration's decision, warning it could damage morale and diminish workforce efficiency.

