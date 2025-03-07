BJP Criticizes Karnataka Budget as 'Anti-Development'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has vehemently criticized the Karnataka state budget, labeling it as "anti-development." The critique, led by former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai, centers on the newly announced 4% reservation for Muslims in public works contracts, a move described as contrary to the "spirit of the Constitution."

Accusing the budget of exacerbating the state's fiscal challenges, Bommai argued that it lacks direction and adequate consultation, while pushing Karnataka deeper into financial distress. In support, BJP leader CT Ravi highlighted that the initiative goes against the principles of Dr. BR Ambedkar, who opposed religion-based reservations.

In the financial blueprint for 2025-26, total expenditures are pegged at Rs. 4,09,549 crores, with allocations targeted at minority youth entrepreneurship and infrastructure development for Muslim communities. The budget also proposes significant funding increments for Bengaluru, aimed at enhancing city infrastructure and revenue generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)