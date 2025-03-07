Guinea-Bissau's Election Countdown: A Week Earlier!
Guinea-Bissau's presidency announced November 23 as the new date for presidential and legislative elections, a week earlier than initially scheduled. The opposition criticized this decision, arguing President Umaro Sissoco Embalo's mandate expired last month.
The political scene in Guinea-Bissau is heating up as the presidency has advanced the elections to November 23, a week ahead of the previously scheduled November 30 date.
This change is part of a decree issued on Friday, sparking tension and protest among opposition parties.
Opponents argue President Umaro Sissoco Embalo's term has already lapsed, increasing the stakes of these elections.
