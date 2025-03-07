Left Menu

Guinea-Bissau's Election Countdown: A Week Earlier!

Guinea-Bissau's presidency announced November 23 as the new date for presidential and legislative elections, a week earlier than initially scheduled. The opposition criticized this decision, arguing President Umaro Sissoco Embalo's mandate expired last month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bissau | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:43 IST
Guinea-Bissau's Election Countdown: A Week Earlier!
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Guinea-Bissau

The political scene in Guinea-Bissau is heating up as the presidency has advanced the elections to November 23, a week ahead of the previously scheduled November 30 date.

This change is part of a decree issued on Friday, sparking tension and protest among opposition parties.

Opponents argue President Umaro Sissoco Embalo's term has already lapsed, increasing the stakes of these elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025