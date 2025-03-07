Left Menu

India's Naval Show of Strength: TROPEX 2023 Concludes

India completed the TROPEX 2023, a massive naval exercise in the Indian Ocean. It involved over 65 warships, 10 submarines, and 80 aircraft against rising Chinese maritime activities. The exercise covered areas from the Strait of Hormuz to the Sunda and Lombok Straits, strengthening India's strategic capability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:46 IST
India's Naval Show of Strength: TROPEX 2023 Concludes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has successfully wrapped up a comprehensive three-month naval exercise called TROPEX 2023. This extensive operation in the Indian Ocean saw the involvement of over 65 warships, 10 submarines, and more than 80 aircraft amid growing Chinese maritime activities.

The operation stretched from the Strait of Hormuz to the Sunda and Lombok Straits, demonstrating India's strategic engagement across critical maritime chokepoints. The Indian Navy highlighted that this exercise marked a crucial part of strengthening its operational readiness and material preparedness for potential combat scenarios.

Theatre Level Operational Exercise (TROPEX) witnessed the active participation of not just the naval forces but also the Indian Army, Air Force, and Coast Guard, showcasing advanced planning and coordination. Utilizing resources like Sukhoi-30s, Jaguars, and AWACS aircraft, the exercise achieved exceptional operational synergy across services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025