India's Naval Show of Strength: TROPEX 2023 Concludes
India completed the TROPEX 2023, a massive naval exercise in the Indian Ocean. It involved over 65 warships, 10 submarines, and 80 aircraft against rising Chinese maritime activities. The exercise covered areas from the Strait of Hormuz to the Sunda and Lombok Straits, strengthening India's strategic capability.
- Country:
- India
India has successfully wrapped up a comprehensive three-month naval exercise called TROPEX 2023. This extensive operation in the Indian Ocean saw the involvement of over 65 warships, 10 submarines, and more than 80 aircraft amid growing Chinese maritime activities.
The operation stretched from the Strait of Hormuz to the Sunda and Lombok Straits, demonstrating India's strategic engagement across critical maritime chokepoints. The Indian Navy highlighted that this exercise marked a crucial part of strengthening its operational readiness and material preparedness for potential combat scenarios.
Theatre Level Operational Exercise (TROPEX) witnessed the active participation of not just the naval forces but also the Indian Army, Air Force, and Coast Guard, showcasing advanced planning and coordination. Utilizing resources like Sukhoi-30s, Jaguars, and AWACS aircraft, the exercise achieved exceptional operational synergy across services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Spratly Tensions: China's Aerial Stand-Off with Philippine Aircraft
Turbulence Alert: Chinese Warships Test Australia-NZ Skies
Escalating Tensions: Houthis' Missile Assault on American Aircraft
Sudanese officials say the death toll from a military aircraft crash in the city of Omdurman has increased to 46, reports AP.
Iranian Warships Highlight Naval Solidarity with India in Mumbai Visit