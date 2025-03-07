India's Naval Show of Strength: TROPEX 2023 Concludes

India has successfully wrapped up a comprehensive three-month naval exercise called TROPEX 2023. This extensive operation in the Indian Ocean saw the involvement of over 65 warships, 10 submarines, and more than 80 aircraft amid growing Chinese maritime activities.

The operation stretched from the Strait of Hormuz to the Sunda and Lombok Straits, demonstrating India's strategic engagement across critical maritime chokepoints. The Indian Navy highlighted that this exercise marked a crucial part of strengthening its operational readiness and material preparedness for potential combat scenarios.

Theatre Level Operational Exercise (TROPEX) witnessed the active participation of not just the naval forces but also the Indian Army, Air Force, and Coast Guard, showcasing advanced planning and coordination. Utilizing resources like Sukhoi-30s, Jaguars, and AWACS aircraft, the exercise achieved exceptional operational synergy across services.

