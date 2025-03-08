Mike Pompeo Reflects on Trump's Clash with Zelenskyy

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described as 'very unfortunate' the high-profile confrontation in the Oval Office between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This took place during an interactive session at the India Today Conclave, where Pompeo addressed the implications of the exchange.

The meeting in question saw President Trump accusing Zelenskyy of risking millions of lives amid concerns over an impending World War III, urging more respectful behavior from Ukraine, a country heavily supported by the US. The sit-down was part of Zelenskyy's visit to sign a landmark agreement aimed at rebuilding war-torn Ukraine after years of conflict with Russia.

Pompeo's remarks came as he considered developments since Trump's return to the presidency, noting that the administration's early weeks have been particularly loud and significant shifts from the Biden era are evident, including in national security matters. The concerns around multilateral institutions, US-India relations, and immigration were also topics of discussion.

