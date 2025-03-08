Left Menu

Mike Pompeo Reflects on Trump's Clash with Zelenskyy

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo commented on the tense Oval Office meeting between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, calling it 'very unfortunate.' The meeting occurred during Trump's proposal for a significant US-Ukraine agreement intended to aid in Ukraine's reconstruction efforts amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 00:07 IST
Mike Pompeo Reflects on Trump's Clash with Zelenskyy
Mike Pompeo
  • Country:
  • India

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described as 'very unfortunate' the high-profile confrontation in the Oval Office between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This took place during an interactive session at the India Today Conclave, where Pompeo addressed the implications of the exchange.

The meeting in question saw President Trump accusing Zelenskyy of risking millions of lives amid concerns over an impending World War III, urging more respectful behavior from Ukraine, a country heavily supported by the US. The sit-down was part of Zelenskyy's visit to sign a landmark agreement aimed at rebuilding war-torn Ukraine after years of conflict with Russia.

Pompeo's remarks came as he considered developments since Trump's return to the presidency, noting that the administration's early weeks have been particularly loud and significant shifts from the Biden era are evident, including in national security matters. The concerns around multilateral institutions, US-India relations, and immigration were also topics of discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025