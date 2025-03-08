Shifting Sands: Defense Lawyers Leverage Foreign Agent Law Enforcement Changes

After taking office, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced limiting the enforcement of foreign agent laws, creating an opportunity for defense lawyer Edward Shohat to seek dismissal of a high-profile case.

The case involves former Republican Congressman David Rivera, accused in 2022 of working as an unregistered agent for Venezuela's government. The defense cited shifting enforcement policies under President Trump as a basis for dismissal.

Such trends reflect broader attempts by defense attorneys to employ policy shifts for challenging cases initiated before Trump's presidency amidst allegations of selective prosecution.

