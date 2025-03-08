Left Menu

Shifting Sands: Defense Lawyers Leverage Foreign Agent Law Enforcement Changes

Defense lawyer Edward Shohat sees an opportunity to dismiss charges against former Congressman David Rivera, citing shifts in U.S. foreign agent law enforcement under President Trump's administration. Legal experts note a trend among defense attorneys invoking these policy shifts to challenge ongoing cases.

Updated: 08-03-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 00:45 IST
After taking office, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced limiting the enforcement of foreign agent laws, creating an opportunity for defense lawyer Edward Shohat to seek dismissal of a high-profile case.

The case involves former Republican Congressman David Rivera, accused in 2022 of working as an unregistered agent for Venezuela's government. The defense cited shifting enforcement policies under President Trump as a basis for dismissal.

Such trends reflect broader attempts by defense attorneys to employ policy shifts for challenging cases initiated before Trump's presidency amidst allegations of selective prosecution.

