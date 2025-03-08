Left Menu

Fighting for Equality: Women's Voices Under Siege

Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, emphasized the urgent need to protect women's rights amid growing digital and physical threats. At a UN event, Guterres highlighted how digital tools fuel harassment and called for dismantling systemic inequalities to ensure gender equality and fair representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 03:49 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 03:49 IST
Fighting for Equality: Women's Voices Under Siege

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has raised alarms over the ongoing attacks on women's rights, declaring the need for global resistance as progress faces reversal. Speaking at a United Nations event preceding International Women's Day, he highlighted how historical discrimination against women is compounded by emerging threats.

Guterres underscored the dual nature of digital tools, noting how they silence women's voices while amplifying bias and inciting harassment. He emphasized how women's bodies are becoming political battlefields, with online violence spilling over into real-life aggression. Instead of achieving gender equality, society is witnessing heightened chauvinism and misogyny.

The Secretary-General urged a collective fight against these trends, stressing that gender equality extends beyond mere fairness. It involves deciding who holds power and dismantling the systems fostering inequality, striving to ensure a just world for everyone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025