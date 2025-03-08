Fighting for Equality: Women's Voices Under Siege

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has raised alarms over the ongoing attacks on women's rights, declaring the need for global resistance as progress faces reversal. Speaking at a United Nations event preceding International Women's Day, he highlighted how historical discrimination against women is compounded by emerging threats.

Guterres underscored the dual nature of digital tools, noting how they silence women's voices while amplifying bias and inciting harassment. He emphasized how women's bodies are becoming political battlefields, with online violence spilling over into real-life aggression. Instead of achieving gender equality, society is witnessing heightened chauvinism and misogyny.

The Secretary-General urged a collective fight against these trends, stressing that gender equality extends beyond mere fairness. It involves deciding who holds power and dismantling the systems fostering inequality, striving to ensure a just world for everyone.

(With inputs from agencies.)