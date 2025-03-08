In a significant development, the U.S. Department of Labor has reversed course by reinstating approximately 120 employees who had been slated for termination under policies enacted during the Trump administration. The decision marks a notable shift in federal employment practices.

The American Federation of Government Employees, the largest union representing federal workers, announced the reinstatement. Union officials indicated that affected probationary employees were being summoned to return to work immediately, with directives issued for them to resume duties from the following Monday.

This reinstatement represents a broader evaluation of workforce decisions made in previous administrative other efforts to ensure federal employment integrity and fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)