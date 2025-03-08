Left Menu

Reinstatement of 120 U.S. Labor Department Employees Amid Staffing Controversy

The U.S. Department of Labor reinstated about 120 employees previously facing termination as part of a broader effort to reduce federal staff. The American Federation of Government Employees confirmed this move, indicating a shift in the administration's approach. President Trump emphasized a careful reduction strategy, urging precision over sweeping cuts.

In a significant move, the U.S. Department of Labor has restored the positions of approximately 120 employees who were poised for termination as part of a large-scale workforce reduction initiated under the Trump administration. This development was announced by the American Federation of Government Employees, highlighting a reversal in the administration's stance on federal staffing.

Tim Kauffman, a spokesperson for the union, specified that the affected employees, mostly on administrative leave, have been instructed to return to their duties. The reinstatement letters reportedly indicate that the employees' suitability for continued employment will be reviewed during their probationary period.

This decision follows President Donald Trump's directive to cabinet members that they hold ultimate authority over staff decisions, not Elon Musk, who was involved in federal efficiency efforts. Despite past extensive firings, Trump advised a judicious approach to workforce reduction, suggesting a 'scalpel' rather than a 'hatchet' should be used to achieve necessary trims.

