U.S. Pushes for Peace: Trump’s Determination to End Russia-Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a significant call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, emphasizing the urgency of ending the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Rubio conveyed President Donald Trump's unequivocal determination to hasten the conflict's resolution, stressing the importance of a sustainable peace effort.

The State Department's statement underscored the need for all involved parties to contribute proactively towards securing a lasting peace.

