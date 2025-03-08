U.S. Pushes for Peace: Trump’s Determination to End Russia-Ukraine Conflict
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha discussed efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Rubio conveyed President Donald Trump's commitment to achieving peace swiftly, urging all parties to take steps towards a sustainable resolution, according to a State Department statement.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a significant call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, emphasizing the urgency of ending the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
Rubio conveyed President Donald Trump's unequivocal determination to hasten the conflict's resolution, stressing the importance of a sustainable peace effort.
The State Department's statement underscored the need for all involved parties to contribute proactively towards securing a lasting peace.
