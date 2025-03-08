Left Menu

Trump Administration Dismisses Senior DOJ Officials

The Trump administration has dismissed two senior officials from the Justice Department, including Liz Oyer and Bobak Talebian. This marks a continued trend of removing career DOJ employees amid a reorganization to align with Trump's agenda, affecting several departments, including the FBI.

The administration of President Donald Trump has continued its reshuffling of senior Justice Department roles, dismissing at least two career officials as announced on Friday. Among those ousted are Liz Oyer, the head of the office managing presidential pardon requests, and Bobak Talebian, who led the Office of Information Policy.

A source familiar with the situation confirmed Talebian's dismissal, marking further changes within the department. Oyer's termination was shared via a memo on LinkedIn, citing Trump's executive authority under constitutional grounds. Her office handled clemency requests and advised the president on pardons.

These actions are part of a broader strategy by Trump's administration to install officials who closely align with the president's policy goals, affecting various Justice Department sectors and the FBI. The Department of Justice has not responded to inquiries regarding these dismissals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

