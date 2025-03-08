BJP Criticizes Congress-Led Himachal Pradesh Government Over Escalating Debt

BJP Himachal Pradesh Media In-charge Karan Nanda launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led state government in a press conference held in Shimla on Saturday. He highlighted that the state's debt had ballooned to one lakh crore, a situation compounded by the state's alleged misuse of Rs 11,000 crore in central financial aid.

Nanda accused the state government of prioritizing salary payments over development projects, questioning its failure to utilize the funds for the intended schemes. He underscored the inconsistency in salary and pension payments, triggering widespread protests among employees and residents.

Nanda also highlighted Congress leaders' use of false allegations against the BJP during the visit of BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, directing criticism at their governance failures and their attempt to deflect blame onto the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)