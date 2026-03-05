Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resigns after 3.5 years in office: Lok Bhavan official.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resigns after 3.5 years in office: Lok Bhavan official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Nepal's Election: A Turning Point in Political Landscape
West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose resigns in Delhi: Lok Bhavan official.
Nitish Kumar Moves to Rajya Sabha: Bihar's Political Landscape Shifts
High-Stakes Primaries: Clashes and Controversies Shape U.S. Political Landscape
Escalation Alerts: U.S. Strikes Shake the Geopolitical Landscape