Manipur on Edge: Protests Erupt Over Free Movement Directive

Tensions flared in Manipur's Kangpokpi district as Kuki demonstrators clashed with security forces over a directive allowing free movement across the state. The protest saw vehicles torched and roads blocked, opposing a peace march by a Meitei organization. A video from Kuki-Zo groups demanded separate administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 08-03-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 17:37 IST
In Manipur's Kangpokpi district, violent clashes erupted between Kuki demonstrators and security forces on Saturday. The unrest was sparked by police deploying tear gas to disperse protesters who opposed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directive for free movement within the state.

The clash intensified as protestors set private vehicles aflame and obstructed a state transport bus from Imphal to Senapati district. Additionally, highways were blocked with burning tires to prevent government vehicle passage. The demonstration also aimed to disrupt a peace march organized by the Federation of Civil Society, a Meitei group.

Tensions escalated following a video issued by the Kuki-Zo village volunteers, which called for a separate administration and threatened resistance against unauthorized entries into their areas. The video's authenticity remains unconfirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

