Kharge Accuses PM Modi of 'Eleven Lies in Eleven Years'

In a scathing critique, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of deceitful governance, asserting that the PM has propagated eleven major lies over his eleven-year tenure.

Kharge's remarks came during the launch of the Kalyana Patha project in Jewargi, a significant initiative aimed at laying over 1,166 kilometers of roads across 38 rural constituencies in Kalyan Karnataka. This project, with a budget of Rs 1,000 crore, mirrors the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in its rural development goals.

Kharge enumerated alleged falsehoods by Modi, from unfulfilled promises of returning black money and job creation to inflated fuel prices and unmet housing commitments. He called for a more trustful engagement with political promises, encouraging support for leaders with proven dedication, such as Congress veterans who sacrifice for national service.

