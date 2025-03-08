Madhya Pradesh CM Advocates Death Penalty for Religious Conversion of Women

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has proposed the death penalty for individuals involved in the religious conversion of women, marking the announcement on International Women's Day at Bhopal's Kushabhau Thackeray International Convention Center.

Yadav asserted that his administration would not condone misconduct or religious conversion, emphasizing that those found guilty would face capital punishment. Addressing questions regarding the harsh penalty, he reaffirmed the government's zero tolerance towards such crimes.

However, Congress leader Arif Masood expressed skepticism, questioning the criteria for determining forced conversion and criticizing the government for inaction in cases of missing girls. Masood highlighted recent unresolved cases in Bhopal as evidence of governmental shortcomings.

Currently, the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2021, prohibits unlawful conversions through deceit, force, or fraud, with penalties already in place for violators. Moreover, CM Yadav highlighted the state's broader commitment to women's empowerment, citing substantial financial aid through the Ladli Behna Yojana and the Gas Cylinder Refill Scheme.

Yadav reiterated his administration's strict stance on issues affecting women, announcing that the death penalty provision would be incorporated into the Freedom of Religion Act. The program also showcased inter-departmental efforts and included the distribution of financial aid to women beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister emphasized the state's initiatives towards women's empowerment, such as job reservations and ongoing support schemes, affirming their commitment to ensuring women's safety and welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)