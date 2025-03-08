Inquiry into 2009 Bangladesh Mutiny Seeks Testimonies from Key Figures
A commission set up by Bangladesh’s interim government called on Sheikh Hasina and 14 others to testify in a reinvestigation of the 2009 BDR mutiny. The commission, led by a former major general, seeks to establish any domestic or foreign conspiracy behind the events that led to 74 deaths.
A newly-formed commission by Bangladesh's interim government is requesting testimonies from deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 14 others regarding the 2009 Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) mutiny.
The National Independent Investigation Commission issued a public notice, urging these key figures to cooperate in the re-investigation of the carnage, emphasizing legal actions against non-cooperation.
With suspicions of domestic or foreign conspiracy, the commission, chaired by retired Major General ALM Fazlur Rahman, aims to uncover the truth behind the mutiny that resulted in 74 deaths, including that of major general Shakil Ahmed.
