Left Menu

Financial Anarchy Amidst Political Clash in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claims that Maharashtra faces financial chaos, burdened by rising debt, with a political struggle between Chief Minister Fadnavis and his deputy. Raut criticizes the lack of support for artists and writers under the new Ladki Bahin Yojana policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 21:47 IST
Financial Anarchy Amidst Political Clash in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Raut, a leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), alleged on Saturday that Maharashtra is in a financial crisis, grappling with debt and disarray. He identified a leadership conflict between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Eknath Shinde as a contributing factor.

Raut asserted that Maharashtra is overwhelmed by debt, with financial mismanagement leading to anarchy. Moreover, he criticized the government's failure to support senior artists and writers with the introduction of the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme.

The recent economic survey revealed that the state's debt is expected to grow by 10.1% to 17.3% of GSDP, still within the limit of 25% allowed by the Maharashtra Fiscal Responsibility & Budgetary Management Rules. The total debt is estimated at Rs 7,82,991 crore, with interest due of Rs 56,727 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025