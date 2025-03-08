Financial Anarchy Amidst Political Clash in Maharashtra

Sanjay Raut, a leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), alleged on Saturday that Maharashtra is in a financial crisis, grappling with debt and disarray. He identified a leadership conflict between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Eknath Shinde as a contributing factor.

Raut asserted that Maharashtra is overwhelmed by debt, with financial mismanagement leading to anarchy. Moreover, he criticized the government's failure to support senior artists and writers with the introduction of the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme.

The recent economic survey revealed that the state's debt is expected to grow by 10.1% to 17.3% of GSDP, still within the limit of 25% allowed by the Maharashtra Fiscal Responsibility & Budgetary Management Rules. The total debt is estimated at Rs 7,82,991 crore, with interest due of Rs 56,727 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)