OIC Rejects Gaza Displacement, Backs Palestinian Administration
Foreign ministers from Muslim nations denounced US President Donald Trump's proposal to relocate Gaza's Palestinian population and supported a Palestinian-led governance plan for Gaza reconstruction. Simultaneously, Hamas has noted positive developments in ceasefire talks with Egyptian and Qatari intermediaries, amid escalating tensions and humanitarian crises in the region.
Foreign ministers from Muslim-majority countries have rejected a proposal by US President Donald Trump to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. Instead, they supported a plan allowing for a Palestinian-led committee to oversee Gaza's reconstruction, aiming to counter Trump's controversial call.
Meanwhile, Hamas has reported progress in discussions with Egyptian and Qatari mediators regarding the second phase of a ceasefire with Israel. This development comes as Gaza's humanitarian situation worsens, with Israel cutting off essential supplies.
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation convened in Saudi Arabia to address these issues, emphasizing their rejection of displacement plans and condemning policies perceived as ethnic cleansing. Additionally, Syria was reinstated as a member, reversing its suspension in 2012.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Tensions: Hamas Accused of Grave Violation in Hostage Return
Trump Appoints Alice Johnson as Pardon Czar Amid Controversial DEI Rollbacks
Israeli military says remains of child hostages have been identified but body released by Hamas was not of their mother, reports AP.
Sweeping IRS Layoffs amid Trump's Federal Downsizing
Heartbreak and Tension: Child Hostages of Hamas Identified Amid Fragile Ceasefire