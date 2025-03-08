OIC Rejects Gaza Displacement, Backs Palestinian Administration

Foreign ministers from Muslim-majority countries have rejected a proposal by US President Donald Trump to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. Instead, they supported a plan allowing for a Palestinian-led committee to oversee Gaza's reconstruction, aiming to counter Trump's controversial call.

Meanwhile, Hamas has reported progress in discussions with Egyptian and Qatari mediators regarding the second phase of a ceasefire with Israel. This development comes as Gaza's humanitarian situation worsens, with Israel cutting off essential supplies.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation convened in Saudi Arabia to address these issues, emphasizing their rejection of displacement plans and condemning policies perceived as ethnic cleansing. Additionally, Syria was reinstated as a member, reversing its suspension in 2012.

(With inputs from agencies.)