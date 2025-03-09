Labor Party's Resounding Victory in Western Australia

Australia's Labor Party celebrated a decisive re-election victory in Western Australia on Saturday, solidifying its position ahead of the anticipated national election due by mid-May. The win reinforces the party's dominance, further bolstering the standing of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, despite notable challenges posed by high living costs.

Western Australia's Premier Roger Cook expressed gratitude, emphasizing his commitment to serving the state. As results poured in, the Labor Party secured 40 seats while the Liberal opposition lingered with just four, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corp's latest figures.

Prime Minister Albanese hailed the result as an 'extraordinary' achievement, attributing part of the success to the government's effective pandemic response and appealing family policies. The victory underscores Labor's robust hold in Western Australia, having won a historic number of seats in both state and federal elections since March 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)