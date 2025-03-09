Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Minister Pens Historic Handwritten Budget

Chhattisgarh's Finance Minister OP Choudhary dedicated himself to crafting a 100-page handwritten budget in Hindi, underscoring his personal involvement and commitment. This unprecedented act in an AI-driven age highlights transparency, authenticity, and a vision for the state's financial future, emphasizing economic growth and inclusivity in Chhattisgarh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 09-03-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 10:44 IST
In a groundbreaking move, Chhattisgarh's Finance Minister OP Choudhary unveiled a 100-page handwritten budget, defying the conventional AI-assisted approach. The rarity of this gesture underscores his personal dedication and detailed involvement in the state's financial strategy for the coming fiscal year.

Choudhary, who transitioned from an IAS officer to a prominent political figure, spent sleepless nights crafting the budget. This ambitious endeavor, starting six months prior and intensifying in the final weeks, symbolizes his hands-on governance style and long-term commitment to Chhattisgarh's economic growth.

The budget, themed 'GATI' for governance, infrastructure, technology, and industrial growth, continues from last year's 'GYAN' theme, highlighting progress in Leftwing extremism-affected areas. Choudhary's decision to handwrite the document adds a personal touch to a significant financial roadmap, reflecting transparency and fostering public trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

